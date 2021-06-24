BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.28. BSQUARE shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 86,886 shares.

The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%.

In related news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

