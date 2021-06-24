Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

