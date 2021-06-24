Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3,738.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cabot were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 118.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBT opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

