CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.43% of CACI International worth $141,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CACI International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CACI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

