CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of CAE worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -264.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.