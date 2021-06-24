CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $82.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CAI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CAI International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

