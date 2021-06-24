CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CAMP opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

