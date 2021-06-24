California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 405,283 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,532,000. Finally, Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,668,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

