Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 2,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 781,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 2,876.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

