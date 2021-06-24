Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Up 3.4%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 2,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 781,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

