Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CAC opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

