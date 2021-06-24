Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$59.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded up C$1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,091. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$62.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

