Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.93.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock opened at C$44.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Insiders sold 169,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,386 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.