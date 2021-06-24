Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA traded up $37.63 on Thursday, reaching $694.20. 780,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. The firm has a market cap of $668.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

