Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,997,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,161. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $119.99 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

