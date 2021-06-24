Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $277,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,364 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 483,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,797,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

