Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $246.32. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $246.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

