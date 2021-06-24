Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $39.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 5.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $39,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,841,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

