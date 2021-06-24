Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VDC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.28. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

