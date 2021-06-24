Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 862 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.78.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.27 on Thursday, reaching $293.39. 291,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,030. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

