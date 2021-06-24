Capital One Financial Comments on Welltower Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12. Welltower has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

