Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Purchases $49,600.00 in Stock

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.88. Capitala Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. Analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPTA. TheStreet raised Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 41.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

