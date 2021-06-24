Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $32.73 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,901 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $32,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LUMN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 135,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

