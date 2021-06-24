Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $41.06 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 277,642 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 137,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,065.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 489,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

