Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178,875 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.55. 31,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.16. The company has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

