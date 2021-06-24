Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 624,104 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,104 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $143,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 654,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,932,949. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

