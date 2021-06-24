Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 7,966 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,739. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

