Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 52,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,465. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

