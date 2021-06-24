Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

