CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

