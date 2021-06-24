Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

