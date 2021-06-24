Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $4,891,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

