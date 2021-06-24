carVertical (CV) Reaches One Day Volume of $143,410.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $4.04 million and $143,410.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

