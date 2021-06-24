Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $111.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.00. 7,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,685,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

