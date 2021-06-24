Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,508.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

