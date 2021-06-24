Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 161,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 92,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

About Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

