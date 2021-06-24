Cathay General Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

