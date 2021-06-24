CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $210.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $13,932.29 and approximately $210.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

