Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $32.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.91 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $28.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $131.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CDR opened at $16.61 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

