Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.84). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

