Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.05 ($1.40). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.39), with a volume of 6,777,435 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

