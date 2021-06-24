CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 284,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

