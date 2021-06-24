Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 68,185 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.97.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.