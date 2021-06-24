Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEU stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 2.64. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $394,807.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $77,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,230. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

