Cesar Johnston Sells 10,187 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $28,217.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,706.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $62,032.50.

On Friday, March 26th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $16,152.30.

WATT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 756,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $179.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WATT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.