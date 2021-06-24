Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 11,000 Shares

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

CHRA opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.