Charles R. Kummeth Sells 12,498 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66.

Charles R. Kummeth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

