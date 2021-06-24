Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chegg by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

