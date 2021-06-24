Chen Schor Sells 16,466 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $221,467.70.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $13,709,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

