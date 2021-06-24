Cheuvreux Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Reduce

Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

