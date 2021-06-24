Cheuvreux Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Reduce

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.